Gold prices drop: What is new price per bhori?

Gold prices in Bangladesh have been reduced by Tk3,266 per bhori, with the price of 22-carat gold now set at Tk234,855, according to the Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS).

In a statement issued on Tuesday (2 June) morning, BAJUS said the new prices were fixed considering the overall market situation, particularly a decline in the price of pure gold (tejabi gold) in the local market.

The revised prices came into effect from 10pm.

Under the new pricing, 22-carat gold will be sold at Tk234,855 per bhori (11.664 grams) while 21-carat gold has been set at Tk224,182 per bhori.

The price of 18-carat gold stands at Tk192,164 per bhori, and traditional method gold at Tk156,473 per bhori.