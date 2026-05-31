Measles-related death toll reaches 585 as outbreak persists

Two more children have died from measles-related symptoms across the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 585 over the past 77 days.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) released the updated figures on Sunday afternoon, highlighting the continued severity of the outbreak.

According to the DGHS Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room, the fatalities recorded since March 15 include 90 confirmed measles deaths and 495 deaths involving measles-like symptoms.

While no deaths from confirmed cases were reported in the last 24-hour window, the two latest fatalities were attributed to suspected symptoms.

The report further noted that 53 new confirmed cases and 1,324 suspected cases were identified nationwide in the past day.

To date, the total number of confirmed measles infections has reached 9,049, while the number of suspected cases has surged to 70,936.

Health authorities remain on high alert as they continue to monitor the spread of the virus and manage the rising caseload.