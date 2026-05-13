Commuters continue to suffer as bus strike on Habiganj-Sylhet routes enters second day

Moulvibazar Correspondent : An indefinite strike on three major routes linking Habiganj, Moulvibazar and Sylhet entered a second day today after talks between rival transport owners’ associations failed to resolve an escalating dispute, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

Bus services on the Habiganj-Moulvibazar-Sylhet routes were suspended after an emergency meeting of the Habiganj District Motor Owners Group around 10:30pm yesterday.

Services will remain halted until a mediation session at the Sylhet divisional commissioner’s office on Friday morning, transport leaders said.

However, services on some internal Habiganj routes resumed in the morning.

According to leaders of the Habiganj Motor Owners Group, tensions between the Moulvibazar and Habiganj associations had been simmering for nearly two years but escalated yesterday when workers from Moulvibazar allegedly blocked Habiganj buses at Sherpur Bridge.

Retaliatory action by Habiganj transport workers later triggered a traffic jam on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway that lasted nearly four hours.

Following the incident, the Habiganj Motor Owners Group announced an indefinite strike, accusing their Moulvibazar counterparts of attacking workers and vandalising Habiganj-Sylhet non-stop buses.

From yesterday morning, services on district routes including Habiganj–Sylhet and Habiganj–Moulvibazar–Sylhet were suspended without prior notice.

At Habiganj bus terminal, passenger Abdul Mannan expressed frustration over the sudden suspension of services.

“I came early to take my sister to Sylhet for treatment, but all buses were suspended. Patients, women, children and daily wage earners are facing severe hardship,” he said. Other passengers voiced similar concerns.

Another commuter Rahim Mia said the suspension jeopardised his job. “I must reach Sylhet before noon. If I miss work I may lose wages and face abuse from my employer,” he said.

To ease public suffering, authorities decided to resume operations on several internal routes, including Habiganj-Srimangal, Habiganj-Nabiganj and Habiganj-Baniachong, from the morning.

Rob Mia, general secretary of the Moulvibazar Bus Owners Association, alleged that only eight Habiganj buses possess valid documentation and described the remainder as “illegal and unfit” to operate in Moulvibazar.

“This is an issue between the two owners’ associations, not with the people of Habiganj,” he said.

Abu Moin Chowdhury Sohel, general secretary of the Habiganj Bus Owners Association, countered that checking vehicle documents is the road transport authority’s responsibility.

He accused Moulvibazar operators of trying to curb Habiganj services because they carry fewer passengers, and warned the strike will continue until Habiganj buses can operate uninterrupted.

He also threatened tougher measures, including blocking the Dhaka–Sylhet highway, if demands are not met.