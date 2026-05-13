Educational intts to get up to 23 days of holiday

Students across Bangladesh are set to enjoy extended holidays of up to 23 consecutive days as educational institutions prepare for closures marking Eid-ul-Azha and the summer vacation.

According to the academic calendar, the holidays for government and private primary schools, secondary schools, technical institutions and madrasas will officially begin on May 24.

However, students will effectively start their break after classes end on Thursday (May 21), as weekly holidays on Friday and Saturday will extend the vacation period.

Under the official holiday schedule, Eid-ul-Azha and summer vacation leave will come into effect from May 24. Since May 22 and 23 fall on the weekly weekend, May 21 will be the final working day for most educational institutions.

Government and private primary schools, secondary schools and institutions under Technical Education Board will remain closed from May 24 to June 4. With the following two days being weekly holidays, classes at these institutions will resume on Sunday (June 7).

As a result, students at the primary, secondary and technical levels will enjoy a total of 16 consecutive days off, including weekends.

Meanwhile, holidays for madrasa students will be longer.

According to the madrasa academic calendar, all Alia, Dakhil, Alim, Fazil and Kamil level institutions will remain closed from May 24 until June 11.

Following the weekly holidays on June 12 and 13, madrasa classes will reopen on Sunday (June 14).

This means madrasa students will receive an extended break of approximately 21 to 23 consecutive days, including weekends.

After institutions reopen in June, the next significant holiday will come in July. According to the academic calendar, educational institutions will remain closed on July 29 on the occasion of Ashadhi Purnima.

Several holidays are also scheduled for August, including August 5 for July Mass Uprising Day, August 12 for Akheri Chahar Somba, and August 26 for Eid-e-Miladunnabi (PBUH).

In September, institutions will observe additional holidays for Janmashtami and Fateha-i-Yazdaham.

Every year, extended holidays are included in the academic calendar during Eid-ul-Azha and the summer season to allow students time for rest and family gatherings.