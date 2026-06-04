BNP to move forward along path shown by Ziaur Rahman: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General and Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has said that martyred President Ziaur Rahman provided Bangladesh with a distinct national identity and a foundation of self-respect within a short period of time, adding that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) seeks to advance the country by following the path he had laid out.

”Bangladesh was facing numerous crises and instability when Ziaur Rahman assumed state power. He took initiatives to rebuild the country by bringing together all political forces. His objective was to move the nation forward on the basis of national unity.”

He made the remarks on Thursday at a discussion and newspaper exhibition titled “Ziaur Rahman’s Independent and Neutral Diplomacy in the Current Context,” organized by the Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) at its auditorium in the capital, marking the 45th martyrdom anniversary of the former President.

The event was chaired by Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan.

Fakhrul said Ziaur Rahman never wanted Bangladesh to become a rival or dependent state of any foreign power. “He believed in the country’s own strength, capabilities, and people. That is why he became immensely popular among the masses.”

Referring to the BNP’s political vision, he added, “We want to move forward along the path shown by Ziaur Rahman. The way Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is working to lead the country today reflects the ideals and leadership of Shaheed Zia.”

Speaking about the Liberation War, the BNP Secretary General said that at a time when the people of the country were engulfed in uncertainty in March 1971, Ziaur Rahman risked his life to declare Bangladesh’s independence and played a significant role in mobilizing the nation for the Liberation War.

“We witnessed from our childhood the discrimination, exploitation, and oppression inflicted upon Bengalis by the Pakistani rulers. At that time, ordinary people placed their hopes in a political force that promised liberation. However, after independence, the people were once again deprived of the democracy they had expected.”

Fakhrul further stated, “The limitless discrimination and repression carried out by the Pakistani regime before 1971 can never be forgiven. No other event can be compared with the history of our Liberation War.”

Referring to the most recent national election, he said that ahead of the polls a coordinated campaign had been conducted through social media and various other platforms claiming that Jamaat-e-Islami would come to power with a landslide victory.

“There were even claims that I would lose my own seat. But ultimately, the people voted in favour of the BNP because they believe that democracy and the country’s interests are safest in the hands of our party,” he said.

Moderated by PIB Director General Faruk Wasif, the event was also addressed by noted economist Dr. Mushtaq Khan, ANM Muniruzzaman, senior journalist Abu Rushd, and Dr. Shafiqul Rahman, Executive Director of BRAIN.

The speakers discussed in detail Ziaur Rahman’s political philosophy, his independent foreign policy, and his contributions to the state-building process of Bangladesh.