Flood-prone Sylhet awaits timely completion of irrigation project

The long-awaited irrigation project using surface water in Sylhet division has made little progress even one and a half years after its launch.

The five-year project, which began in January 2025 and is scheduled for completion by December 2029, has so far made unsatisfactory progress, according to officials.

They admitted that work could not commence during the first year due to delays in fund allocation.

Contacted for comment, Engineer Pronajit Kumar Deb, Project Director of the Sylhet Division Agricultural Production Enhancement Project through Surface Water (SDAPEP)

explained that the Tk 4.99 billion (499.99 crore) project faced delays for multiple reasons.

Procurement of various irrigation equipment is now underway, and the project is expected to significantly reduce the region’s lag in irrigation over the coming years.

The Sylhet region experiences heavy annual rainfall, with hilly floods from upstream areas in Meghalaya and Assam causing substantial crop losses.

This year alone, Boro paddy worth Tk 9.98 billion was damaged due to floods, waterlogging, and excessive rainfall.

Agricultural experts have emphasised the need for improved irrigation, particularly using surface water, to make better use of the approximately 200,000 hectares of land left uncultivated each year in the region.

The project plan includes: Excavation of 221 km of canals, drains, and hilly streams, with 105 km being renovated to enhance water retention capacity. Irrigation coverage for 8,150 hectares of land, producing an additional 24,450 tonnes of grain. Supplementary irrigation for 2,680 hectares of Aman and Boro lands using surface water. Mitigation of waterlogging and early floods across 7,900 hectares, protecting Boro crops on 8,067 hectares and eliminating permanent water stagnation on 167 hectares, saving an estimated 24,000 tonnes of crops.Installation of 198 low-lift pumps (LLPs) and force mode pumps, alongside 367 km of buried irrigation pipes, with renovation of old pipelines. This will provide modern irrigation for 7,870 hectares, yielding 23,600 tonnes of additional grain. Construction of 80 small and 10 medium irrigation structures (including regulators, conduits, and cross dams) to irrigate 1,000 hectares of Boro land and improve rainwater and floodwater preservation in haor areas. Five threshing floors for safer paddy processing in haor areas, and training for approximately 900 farmers and irrigation operators on modern farming and irrigation techniques.

Officials say the project will promote modern irrigation practices, employment, poverty alleviation, and environmental improvement across plains, hilly regions, and haor areas in northeastern Bangladesh.

Farmers in Biswanath Upazila have urged timely completion of the project. Assistant Project Director Md. Ershad Ali acknowledged the initial delay due to late fund disbursement but stated that fieldwork is now underway.

Current progress is estimated at about 40 per cent, including the installation of buried irrigation pipes and canal excavation.

Tenders are being floated for artesian well installation, sprinkler irrigation, and improving crop transportation in haor areas. “We are hopeful of completing the project on schedule,” he added.