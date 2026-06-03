Ex-NCC mayor Selina Hayat Ivy released on bail

Former Narayanganj City Corporation mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy was released on bail from Kashimpur Central Women’s Prison on Wednesday night after obtaining bail in all 12 cases pending against her.

She walked out of the prison at around 10:10 PM, prison authorities said.

According to officials, courts granted Ivy bail in the cases filed against her in different police stations in Narayanganj.

Following the receipt and verification of the relevant court documents, prison authorities completed the formalities and released her.

Shirin Akter, jailer of Kashimpur Central Women’s Prison, confirmed the matter.

Ivy was arrested by police from her residence in Deobhog area of Narayanganj city in the early hours of May 9 last year.

She was later shown arrested in 12 cases involving charges of murder, attempted murder and violations of the Explosives Act linked to the anti-discrimination student-led movement.

On 30 April, the High Court granted her interim bail in two cases filed with Siddhirganj Police Station and issued a rule in the matter.

The state subsequently filed separate petitions seeking a stay on the bail order. On May 17, the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division, led by Justice Md Rezaul Haque, passed “no order” on the state’s petitions seeking to suspend the High Court’s bail order.

Earlier, on May 10, the Appellate Division upheld the High Court’s bail orders in 10 separate cases, including murder charges, related to the anti-discrimination movement.

After the Appellate Division’s orders upholding bail in all 12 cases reached the prison authorities and other relevant agencies, Ivy was released following verification procedures.

Ivy served as mayor of Narayanganj Municipality from 2003 to 2011. She later won three consecutive elections as mayor of the newly formed Narayanganj City Corporation.

Several lawyers, including her appointed counsel Advocate Awad Hossain and family members were present at the prison gate during her release.