BPCCI submits Bangladesh-Philippines business delegation report to envoy

The Bangladesh-Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BPCCI) formally handed over the Bangladesh–Philippines Business Delegation Report 2026 to Nina P Cainglet during a meeting at the Philippine Embassy in Dhaka.

BPCCI President Raquib Md Fakhrul (Rocky) led the delegation, while Immediate Past President Humayun Rashid also attended the meeting.

The delegation shared key outcomes, recommendations and future cooperation opportunities stemming from the high-level business delegation visit to Manila held from 26 April to 2 May.

The report highlighted prospects for expanding bilateral trade, investment, tourism, ICT collaboration, agriculture, healthcare, education and people-to-people connectivity between Bangladesh and Philippines. It also outlined strategic recommendations to strengthen institutional and business partnerships between the two countries.

Raquib Md Fakhrul expressed gratitude to the Philippine Embassy in Dhaka and the Bangladesh Embassy in Manila for supporting the delegation visit. He reaffirmed BPCCI’s commitment to expanding bilateral economic engagement and creating new business opportunities for entrepreneurs from both countries.

Humayun Rashid stressed the importance of continued dialogue and stronger private sector collaboration to unlock untapped trade and investment potential between Bangladesh and the Philippines.

Ambassador Nina P Cainglet appreciated BPCCI’s initiative and welcomed continued engagement to deepen economic and commercial relations between the two nations.

The meeting reflected growing momentum in Bangladesh-Philippines bilateral cooperation and BPCCI’s role in promoting trade diplomacy and private sector partnerships.