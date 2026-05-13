China’s Sinovac donates 380,000 doses of polio vaccine

Chinese organisation Sinovac Biotech, through the Sinovac Foundation, donated 380,000 doses of WHO pre-qualified polio vaccine to Bangladesh to support the government’s immunisation programme and strengthen its Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) activities.

Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain formally received the vaccine doses at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare conference room at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The donated vaccine, titled Poliomyelitis Vaccine (Vero Cell, Inactivated Sabin Strains) (sIPV), includes a total of 380,000 doses packed in 76,000 vials.

Senior officials from the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh and high-ranking representatives of Sinovac Biotech Limited attended the programme.

Officials said the support would help Bangladesh continue its efforts to strengthen routine immunisation and maintain protection against poliovirus.