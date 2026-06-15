4 more children die from measles, symptoms

Four more children died from measles, and related symptoms in the 24 hours till 8am on Monday morning, taking the total death toll to 656 in three months.

Over the 24-hour period, 1,036 people were diagnosed with infections: 64 with confirmed measles infection, and 972 others with related symptoms.

The number of suspected measles cases from 15 March to 15 June stands at 86,923.

From 15 March to 15 June, the total number of confirmed measles cases reached 10,387.

During the same period, a total of 71,467 suspected measles patients were admitted to hospitals, and 67,878 among them recovered and were discharged from hospital.