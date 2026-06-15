Australian high commissioner calls on opposition leader

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Susan Ryle made a courtesy call on Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Shafiqur Rahman at the latter’s office in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the capital on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides held fruitful discussions on a range of issues of mutual interest concerning Bangladesh and Australia, according to a press release.

The meeting focused on the opposition leader’s upcoming visit to Australia, the respective roles of the government and opposition parties in making democracy more meaningful in the post-election period, and ways to further strengthen parliamentary democracy in Bangladesh.

Both sides observed that democracy cannot be effective and vibrant without the active participation of the opposition. They also exchanged views on the proposed national budget recently announced by the government and the opposition’s proposed shadow budget.

The meeting further discussed the Rohingya crisis and the need for a sustainable solution, as well as Bangladesh’s economic prospects. Particular emphasis was placed on the development of the country’s energy sector.

At one stage of the discussion, Shafiqur expressed optimism about possible Australian support for the implementation of skills development programmes in Bangladesh.

Ryle praised the constructive role played by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in Parliament. The two sides also explored ways to further advance bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest in the future.

Australian High Commission First Secretary Anna Peterson and Harry Thompson attended the meeting.

Among others present were the Opposition Leader’s Foreign Affairs Adviser and Member of Parliament Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem Arman; reserved-seat MPs Nurunnisa Siddika and Mardia Mumtaz; and member of the party’s foreign affairs advisory team Ali Ahmed Mabrur.