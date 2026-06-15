Greater Deulgram Welfare Trust UK Holds Executive Committee Meeting

Greater Deulgram Welfare Trust UK held its latest Executive Committee meeting on Sunday, 14th June 2026, at a local restaurant in Small Heath, Birmingham

The meeting opened with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an by Maulana Anwar Hussain Rabbany. It was presided over by Al-Hajj Rafique Uddin ( Former Founder President) and conducted by General Secretary Sultan Ahmed.

Key discussions covered plans for the Trust’s upcoming summer trip and preparations for the forthcoming Biennial General Meeting and elections.

A sub-committee was formed to organise the summer trip to a seaside location near London, suitable for all participants. Sub-committee members are: Mohammed Ohid Uddin, Mohammad Abdul Alim Hakim, Farul Islam, Gulzer Hussain, Farid Uddin, Abdul Azad Shebul, Mohboob Alam, Khyrul Islam Dipu, and Dulal Alam. Full details of the date and venue will be announced shortly.

The committee also confirmed that the Biennial General Meeting will take place on 28 September 2026. The General Secretary will confirm the venue and final arrangements in due course.

The committee further resolved to sponsor Deulgram Football Club’s participation in the Beani Bazar Upozila Sporting Club tournament, scheduled for 5 July 2026.

Speakers at the meeting included Vice President Mohammed Ohid Uddin, Abdul Alim Hakim, Joint Secretary Dulal Alom, Treasurer Monwar Hussain, Fakhrul Islam, Mohboob Alom, Mahbub Alom, Abul Kalam Azad Shabul, Gulzer Hussain, Forid Uddin, Helal Ahmed, Abul Fattah, Khyrul Islam Dipu, and other committee members.