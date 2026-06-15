My London: Val Garland

From Maida Vale to Ladbroke Grove, this is Val Garland’s life in London.

Home is…

Ladbroke Grove, although my heart is in the Cotswolds. I live alone, but for the mice, foxes, ants… oh, and the squirrels.

Where do you stay in London?

I like Claridge’s. It’s fabulous for high tea. The decor delivers old world charm, everything is so decadent and the flowers are to die for.

Where was your first flat?

A studio flat in Chippenham Mews, Maida Vale. It was on the ninth floor and often the lift didn’t work!

What was your first job?

A Red or Dead show at London Fashion Week. Lisa Butler did the make-up and I was doing the hair.

Where would you recommend for a first date?

I’d say Brutto. It’s Italian and the food is delicious. It’s a bit of a moody candlelight vibe, so super-romantic.

Which shops do you rely on?

Sephora for a moment of make-up heaven. And I love the curation, the coffee shop and the heavenly clothes at Dover Street Market. For footwear it’s got to be the Harrods shoe department — they are so very helpful there. For great vintage jewellery I go to Spectrum Antiques in Grays Antique Market, while Alfies Antique Market in Lisson Grove is the most amazing antique emporium.

What’s the best meal you’ve had?

The tasting menu at Kolae in Borough Market. I went with the boyfriend.

What would you do if you were Mayor for the day?

I’d give everyone free public transport for the day and allow everyone to leave their favourite book, once read, on a park bench, with a little review so we could all access some great literature.

Who is the most iconic Londoner?

It’s got to be the Queen.

Where do you go to have fun?

I go to Everyman or Curzon to watch movies. And I people-watch everywhere I go too.

What’s the best thing a cabbie has ever said to you?

“All right, darling, welcome back to London,” when I was being picked up at Heathrow.

Where do you exercise in London?

I have a private Pilates class and I love walking in the park, or on Hampstead Heath.

Have you ever had a run-in with a police officer?

No, but once a policeman rescued me when I had broken down in my car on Westminster Bridge. He took me into the Houses of Parliament and gave me a cup of tea.

Where do you go to let your hair down?

I don’t. I go to the Cotswolds or home to Bristol to visit my family.

What’s your biggest extravagance?

Jewellery! I love a sparkle.

What’s your London secret?

There are few things better than a spot of early morning mudlarking on the Thames.

What are you up to for work?

I’m currently in India working on a major project. I can’t tell you about it yet.

Who is your professional hero?

I have two: Lee McQueen and David Bowie. Both of them showed me how to do the uncomfortable thing, how to have no fear and how to do what you are scared of. If you feel comfortable, you are in the wrong place.

What do you collect?

Dolls, jugs, linen and oddballs.

What’s your favourite work of art?

I love the work of George Rouy.

What’s your favourite location for beauty?

I love Tarryn Warren’s facials at her clinic in Kensington. She is truly amazing. Also Dr Wassim at Taktouk Clinic in Knightsbridge. If you know, you know…