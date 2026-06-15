Under-16s to be banned from social media, Keir Starmer announces

Sir Keir Starmer has announced under-16s will be banned from social media in a “big moment for our country”.

The Prime Minister announced that Britain will follow Australia in prohibiting teenagers from using apps like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat.

He announced sweeping reforms to protect children online at a Downing Street press conference.

The ban will come into force in the early part of next year.

The Prime Minister said that the proposals will take “world-leading action on gaming services and live-streaming platforms”.

He warned social media was having an impact on children’s happiness and mental health.

He said it was clear to him that “a full ban is the right choice”.

He said: “This is not something I do lightly, and I will not present it as cost-free, as if social media has brought no benefits to young people, because clearly that is wrong.

“But government is always about choices, and it’s clear to me that a full ban is the right choice.

“I come to it as a parent myself. I know exactly the fears that we all feel when we’re thinking about this issue.

“All I’ve ever wanted for my own children, hand on heart, is for them to be happy and for them to be safe, and I think that’s what any parent wants, but I ask the question now, ‘do we truly believe that social media creates a happy environment for our children?’

“Do we truly believe that it’s a place where they can feel safe? I don’t think I even need to answer those questions, do I?

“Every parent can see it with their own eyes. Social media is making children unhappy.”