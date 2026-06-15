Tawhid Afridi shown arrested in fresh fraud case

A Dhaka court on Monday approved a police petition to show content creator Tawhid Afridi, son of MyTV Chairman Nasir Uddin Sathi, arrested in a fraud and criminal breach of trust case filed with Wari Police Station in the capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasan Shahadat passed the order to show him arrested in the case following a plea submitted by the investigation officer of the case, Sub-Inspector Md Mahfuzur Rahman of Wari Police Station, state prosecutor Harun Or Rashid said.

According to the prosecution, the investigation revealed alleged involvement of Tawhid Afridi after questioning another suspect, Nishaduzzaman Nishad in the case.

State counsel Syed Golam Murtaza Ibne Islam argued in favour of the petition, while defence lawyer Iqbal Mahmud Shovon opposed it.

According to the case statement, an online fraud syndicate contacted through WhatsApp and Telegram and offered lucrative job opportunities to the complainant on 13 January 2025.

The victim was subsequently persuaded to invest money in several phases. He also reportedly invested a large sum of money later. Ultimately, the accused embezzled a total of Tk235,000, despite promising returns with profit.

Following the incident, Syeda Ashfaha Toyaha Dyuti filed the case with Wari Police Station against unidentified persons. Tawhid Afridi has now been shown arrested as a suspect identified during the investigation.

Earlier, on 24 August last year, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Afridi from Barishal. Since then, he has been shown arrested and remanded in several cases.