Ex-minister Engineer Mosharraf Hossain passes away

Former Housing and Public Works Minister and former Chattogram-1 (Mirsharai) lawmaker Engineer Mosharraf Hossain has passed away.

He died at Square Hospital in the capital at around 10:15am on Wednesday (13 May) at the age of 83.

Family sources said he had been suffering from various age-related complications and had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past few days.

As his condition deteriorated, he breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

Engineer Mosharraf Hossain had long been associated with Awami League politics and was a presidium member of the now-banned party.

The family will later announce details regarding his funeral prayers and burial.