UK junior minister Miatta Fahnbulleh resigns, urges PM Starmer to set exit timetable

Miatta Fahnbulleh, a minister in Keir Starmer’s government, resigned on Tuesday while publicly questioning the British Prime Minister’s leadership and urging him to begin an “orderly transition” within the Labour Party.

Fahnbulleh became the first minister in Starmer’s administration to step down openly over concerns about the direction of the government.

In her resignation message posted on X, she wrote: “I urge the Prime Minister to do the right thing for the country and the Party and set a timetable for an orderly transition.”

This morning I sent my letter of resignation to the Prime Minister.

I urge the Prime Minister to do the right thing for the country and the Party and set a timetable for an orderly transition.