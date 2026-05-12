PM Tarique Rahman seeks OIC support to resolve Rohingya crisis

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday sought support of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

The prime minister sought help when ambassadors and high commissioners of OIC member states stationed in Dhaka paid a courtesy call on him at his Cabinet Division office in the Bangladesh Secretariat this afternoon, said Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony.

During the meeting, he said, envoys of the OIC member states congratulated Tarique Rahman on assuming office as prime minister.

The OIC member countries also expressed their strong commitment to standing beside Bangladesh and strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas, including investment, trade, education, healthcare, textiles, and pharmaceutical industries.

Rony said the prime minister welcomed their remarks and, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, thanked OIC member states for their support.

Tarique recalled the brotherly relations that Bangladesh maintained with OIC member countries during the tenure of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and expressed hope for further strengthening those ties in the future.

The envoys of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Palestine, Algeria, Brunei, Egypt, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the heads of mission of Iran, Iraq, and Libya were present at the meeting.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, Secretary at the Foreign Affairs Ministry M Forhadul Islam, and Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman were present at the meeting.