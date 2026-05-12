Ensure transparency in implementing govt programmes: Minister

Fisheries, Livestock and Agriculture Minister Mohammed Amin ur Rashid on Tuesday stressed the need for ensuring transparency, accountability and effective monitoring in implementing government-announced programmes.

He also directed officials concerned to perform their duties with utmost responsibility and sincerity to ensure successful implementation of the initiatives.

The minister made the remarks at a discussion on the implementation of the government’s 180-day programme at the ministry’s conference room at the Secretariat in Dhaka.

The meeting was attended by joint secretaries and senior officials of the ministry, along with different project directors.

Describing the initiative as welfare-oriented and important, the minister said the 180-day programme had been undertaken to implement the development plans announced by Tarique Rahman and fulfil the government’s commitments to the people.

“The primary goals are to bring a positive change to the lives of the people,” he said.

Calling for sincere efforts from officials, Amin ur Rashid said full cooperation was needed to fulfil the government’s pledges to citizens. He expressed hope that collective efforts would help ensure the benefits of the programmes reached the grassroots level.

The minister also instructed officials to preserve detailed data and evidence of every activity so that actual progress could be presented to the public.

“We must inform the general public about the government’s development activities in a simple manner,” he said, adding that information dissemination should not remain limited to websites only.

He stressed the need for visible and citizen-friendly communication at the field level, especially at union and upazila levels.

The minister further said a transparent and accountable environment must be ensured so that people could evaluate government activities with trust and confidence.

Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Md Delwar Hossain, Director General of the Department of Fisheries Md Zia Haider Chowdhury, Director General of the Department of Livestock Services Md Shahzaman Khan and different project directors, among others, attended the meeting.