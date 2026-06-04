UNDP Resident Representative meets PM Tarique Rahman

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Bangladesh Stefan Liller paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday morning.

The meeting was held at the Cabinet Division of the Bangladesh Secretariat.

During the meeting, Tarique Rahman, also the ruling BNP chairman highlighted various initiatives undertaken to implement his government’s electoral commitments.

In this context, he referred to the Family Card and Farmer Card distribution programmes and explained how these initiatives are contributing to improving the living standards of the country’s people.

At that time, the premier sought continued support of development partners for Bangladesh’s overall development and sustainable progress.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on ongoing cooperation between Bangladesh and UNDP as well as various important issues relating to sustainable development, education, health and employment.

Both the sides emphasised the need to work together to make Bangladesh’s development efforts more dynamic, inclusive and effective.

Stefan Liller congratulated Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on forming the government after securing an absolute majority in parliament. He noted that, from UNDP’s perspective, the Jatiya Sangsad is now quite vibrant and that democracy in the country has been strengthened.

Prime Minister’s Adviser for education, expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment and labour and employment Mahdi Amin, UNDP Bangladesh Strategic Communications and Outreach Specialist Kirtijai Pahari and Assistant Resident Representative Anowarul Haq were present during the meeting.