Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman has returned to Dhaka following his election as President of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), marking a significant diplomatic milestone for Bangladesh.

According to official sources, the minister was welcomed upon arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by Chief Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar, who presented a floral reception on behalf of the government.

The development comes amid claims highlighting the “visionary leadership” of BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, under whose guidance Bangladesh has reportedly strengthened its international diplomatic presence.

Dr Rahman’s election to the UN General Assembly presidency is being described as a notable achievement in the country’s foreign policy and multilateral engagement.

Upon his return, the foreign minister expressed gratitude for the support received and reiterated his commitment to advancing Bangladesh’s role in global diplomacy and international cooperation.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present at the airport to receive him.