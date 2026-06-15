UK, France, Germany and Italy prepared to lift Iran sanctions

The United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy said they were prepared to lift sanctions imposed on Iran, according to a joint statement Sunday, welcoming an agreement reached between the Washington and Tehran to end the war in the Middle East.

“We are prepared to lift relevant sanctions in response to clear, verifiable steps by Iran on its nuclear programme. We will work intensively with the US, Iran and regional partners to seize this moment, maintain momentum and achieve a long-term diplomatic settlement,” the joint statement read.

“Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready to work with the US, Iran and the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to this end.”