4 more die as measles toll reaches 652

Four more children showing symptoms consistent with measles died in the 24 hours ending at 8:00AM on Sunday, raising the country’s combined total of confirmed and suspected measles-related deaths to 652, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest fatalities have been classified as suspected measles deaths. With the new deaths, the number of suspected measles-related fatalities has risen to 560, while laboratory-confirmed deaths remain unchanged at 92.

During the same period, health authorities recorded 1,052 new suspected measles cases, taking the nationwide total to 85,951. Another 75 cases were confirmed through laboratory testing, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed infections to 10,323.

DGHS data showed that since March 15, a total of 70,579 suspected measles patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country. Of them, 66,841 have recovered and been discharged.

Health officials continue to monitor the outbreak and urge the public to follow preventive measures and vaccination guidelines to curb the spread of the disease.