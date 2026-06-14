State minister compares Bangladesh’s higher secondary education with Singapore’s secondary level

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj has said that Bangladesh’s higher secondary level of education is currently comparable to Singapore’s sixth-grade standard, blaming two decades of neglect for the deterioration of the country’s education system.

Speaking during a general discussion on the supplementary budget for fiscal year 2026–27 in the 13th National Parliament on Sunday, Hajjaj said the government has undertaken a comprehensive plan to overhaul the education sector and improve academic standards nationwide.

The state minister described the new budget as “people-friendly” and noted that, under the direction of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the education sector has received its largest-ever allocation.

He said the government views education as the country’s most important investment and plans to gradually increase education spending from the current 2% of GDP to 5%.

Criticising the state of education over the past 20 years, Hajjaj said widespread mismanagement in primary and mass education had severely weakened academic standards.

As a result, many students struggle to pass university admission examinations, while the country’s HSC qualification is often compared to the standard of a sixth-grade student in Singapore.

To address these shortcomings, he said the government has launched reforms in curriculum development, teacher recruitment and training, and educational infrastructure.

The state minister also announced plans to incorporate sports and cultural education into the curriculum from grades four and five.

Responding to criticism from opposition groups, he rejected claims that cultural education could negatively influence children, arguing that creative and cultural development is essential for nurturing well-rounded citizens.

Hajjaj said fostering creativity, critical thinking, and cultural awareness among students is crucial to achieving the government’s vision of a prosperous Bangladesh.

He added that culture and sports have therefore been made integral components of the education system.

Highlighting the economic aspects of the budget, the state minister described it as an optimistic financial plan that includes strategies to boost national income through the development of the creative economy and the revival of dormant industries.

He also called on opposition parties to offer constructive criticism while supporting efforts to transform Bangladesh’s education system into one that meets international standards.