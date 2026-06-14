Govt to solve key challenges in education sector: Milon

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon has said that the government is working to address all challenges in the education sector with the aim of making education more joyful for students.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the “Validation Workshop on the Bangladesh Education Sector Analysis (ESA) 2026” organised by UNICEF at a local hotel in Dhaka on Sunday.

“We want students to grow up with values from the primary level. That is why the curriculum has been updated to include sports, culture, moral education, and religious values from Class IV,” he said.

He further said that Bangladesh must utilise its demographic dividend by turning its large population into skilled human resources. “Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is giving priority to the education sector to build a future Bangladesh,” he added.

The teacher transfer process has been decentralised to the local level under new policy initiatives taken by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, State Minister Bobby Hajjaj said at the same event.

As per the new policy, separate committees will be formed at the upazila, district, divisional, and city corporation levels to review transfer applications at regular intervals.

The state minister said that at the upazila level, a four-member committee headed by the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) will scrutinise applications, after which the upazila primary education officer will issue transfer orders.

He further said that similar five- to six-member committees will operate at the district, divisional, and city corporation levels to verify applications and finalise transfer decisions.

According to the structure, the committees at the city corporation, divisional, and district levels will be chaired respectively by the additional director general of the Directorate of Primary Education, divisional commissioner, and deputy commissioner.

Secretary of the Technical and Madrasa Education Division Md Daud Mia, Executive Director of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) Rasheda K Choudhury, UNICEF Bangladesh Representative Rana Flowers, Deputy Development Director of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the British High Commission Martin Dawson, and Minister Counsellor of the Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh Michal Krejza also attended the event as special guests.