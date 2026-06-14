Trust Bank leads student banking confce in Sylhet

Trust Bank PLC recently organised ‘Student Banking Conference-2026’ at Zilla Shilpakala Academy Auditorium in Sylhet, said a press release.

The event was held under directives of the Bangladesh Bank and in cooperation with all scheduled banks operating in the district, while Trust Bank acted as the lead bank.

More than 400 students and teachers from various educational institutions across Sylhet participated in the conference, which aimed to promote financial literacy and encourage the habit of savings among young students.

Bangladesh Bank Sylhet Office executive director Khaled Ahmed attended the programme as chief guest.

Trust Bank DMD and CRO Akhlasur Rahman Bhuiyan presided over the event.

Distinguished guests included Md. Iqbal Mohasin, director of Financial Inclusion Department, BB head office, and Mohammad Abdul Kadir, deputy director (college), Secondary and Higher Education, Sylhet Region.

Throughout the event, speakers emphasised the significance of developing a savings mindset from an early age. They discussed the benefits of student banking and provided practical guidance to encourage students to adopt healthy financial habits for a secure future.