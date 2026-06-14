Connolly century spoils Shariful’s 6-wicket show

Left-arm pacer Shariful Islam produced a sensational six-wicket haul, but Bangladesh still went down fighting as Australia secured a narrow one-wicket victory in the third and final ODI at Mirpur on Sunday, completing the series on a high.

Chasing 275, Australia reached the target with three balls and one wicket remaining, powered by a brilliant century from 22-year-old Cooper Connolly, who anchored the innings under pressure.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted a competitive 274 for 5 after electing to bat first, with half-centuries from Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat. Litton remained unbeaten on 58, Hridoy scored a fluent 83, while Mosaddek added a quickfire 56 not out to boost the total.

Bangladesh suffered early setbacks, slipping to 61 for 3, but recovered through a 92-run partnership between Litton and Hridoy. Despite regular contributions through the middle and death overs, the hosts fell just short of a commanding total.

In reply, Australia started aggressively, racing to 38 runs in the first four overs. Bangladesh briefly fought back as Shariful struck twice in his opening over, removing Josh Inglis and Matt Renshaw. Taskin Ahmed added another breakthrough by dismissing Alex Carey, putting the visitors under pressure.

However, Connolly steadied the innings with a 64-run stand alongside Marnus Labuschagne before accelerating sharply. The left-hander brought up his maiden ODI century off 87 balls, dominating the Bangladesh attack with controlled aggression.

Shariful continued his inspired spell, eventually finishing with six wickets, including key late strikes to keep Bangladesh in the contest. Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Sheikh Mehedy Hasan took one wicket each.

Despite Shariful’s career-best performance, lack of support from the other end meant Australia held their nerve to complete a thrilling win in Mirpur.