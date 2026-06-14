Tigresses open World Cup campaign with 6-wicket win

Bangladesh Women’s team made a winning start to their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with a six-wicket victory over Netherlands in Birmingham on Sunday.

Chasing 140, the Tigresses reached the target with five balls to spare, riding on a composed batting display led by opening batter Juairiya Ferdous, who struck a fluent 33-ball 50 featuring seven fours and two sixes.

Bangladesh got off to a strong start as Juairiya and Dilara Akter put on a 67-run opening stand. However, the Dutch side fought back by removing both openers in quick succession, along with captain Nigar Sultana Joty for a duck, leaving Bangladesh under pressure at 85 for 4.

Sharmin Akter and Shorna Akter then steadied the innings with an unbeaten 56-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Sharmin remained not out on 37 off 32 balls, while Shorna contributed an unbeaten 18 off 17 deliveries to guide Bangladesh home comfortably.

Earlier, the Netherlands posted 139 for 8 after electing to bat first, with captain Babette de Leede scoring a 45-ball 50. Bangladesh’s bowlers shared the wickets, with Marufa Akter taking two, while Fariha Trisna, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan and Ritu Moni claimed one wicket each.

Bangladesh will next face Australia in Leeds on Wednesday.