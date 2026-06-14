26-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Killed In London Knife Attack

A 26-year-old Indian-origin man has been killed in a knife attack in Southall, west London, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Gurbhej Singh, who was stabbed on North Road near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane.

A second man, believed to be in his 30s, was also found injured at the scene. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

According to police, officers were called on Wednesday by the London Ambulance Service after reports of a stabbing in the area. Officers arrived at the scene along with paramedics, where two injured men were found.

Despite efforts by medical staff, Singh, who had suffered a knife wound, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Police said Singh was attacked outside a shop at the junction of North Road and Dormers Wells Lane at around 00:30hrs.

Arrests And Investigation

Seven men, aged between their early 20s and late 30s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. After further enquiries, six have been released with no further action, while one man has been granted bail and is due to return at a later date.

Police have urged witnesses and those with CCTV footage to come forward as the investigation continues. Detectives said they believe Singh was attacked outside a shop shortly after midnight and are appealing for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, in a statement said, “Homicide detectives continue to investigate Mr Singh’s tragic death and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones.”

“We believe he was assaulted outside a shop at the junction of North Road and Dormers Well Lane at around 00:30hrs. I would urge anyone with CCTV covering the area – or who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to police – to please come forward and speak to police,” Foxwell added.

Fundraiser Launched

Following the incident, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to cover the costs of repatriation, documentation, transportation, funeral arrangements, and other related expenses.

So far, 11,114 Euros has been raised from 737 donations, against a target of 16,000 Euros.