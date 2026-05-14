Tower Hamlets Council Elections: Aspire Party surprises in multiple wards, a group of Bengalis emerge victorious.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

May 14, 2026.

The final results of the Tower Hamlets Council elections have been released. The local election commission has announced the names of the winning councilors from various wards in this fiercely contested election.

The list of elected councilors by ward is given below:

Whitechapel Ward: Shafi Ahmed, Kamrul Hossain and Abul Kashem Mohammad Helal (Aspire Party won all seats). Shadwell Ward: Harun (Aspire Party) and Rabina Khan (Liberal Democrats). Spitalfields and Banglatown Wards: Suluk Mia and Faisal Ahmed (Aspire Party). Bethnal Green East Ward: Ahmed Al Kabir, Syed Tariq Abdullah and Halima Islam (Aspire Party). Bethnal Green West Ward: Abu Talha Chowdhury, Mostaq Ahmed and Amin Rahman (Aspire Party). Stepney Green Ward: Abdul Wahid Ali and Sabina Akhter (Aspire Party). St. Dunstan’s Ward: Shafiqul Islam and Sonali Mia (Aspire Party). Mile End Ward: Ruji Khanam, Mohammad Hassan Mahmud and Omar Mehdi (Aspire Party). Bromley North Ward: Mohammad Abdul Mannan and Mohammad Elias (Aspire Party). Bromley South Ward: Badrul Islam Chowdhury (Aspire Party) and Shuvo Hossain (Labor Party). Poplar Ward: Golam Kibria Chowdhury (Aspire Party). Lansbury Ward: Iqbal Hossain, Faisal Ahmed and Abul Mansur (Aspire Party). Weavers Ward: Kabir Ahmed (Aspire Party) and Amina Ali (Labour Party). Island Garden Ward: Peter Golds (Conservative Party) and Sadiqur Rahman (Aspire Party). Blackwall and Cubitt Town Ward: Belal Uddin, Ahmedur Rahman Khan and Minara Khatun (Aspire Party). Bow East Ward: Mads Churches, Uttilei Daisy Swinyard and Jonathan Purcell (Green Party won all seats). Bow West Ward: Rupert George and Martin John Parker (Green Party).

Canary Wharf ward: Maiyum Miah Talukder and Syed Ahmed (Aspire Party) Limehouse ward: David John Edgar (Labour Party). St Catherine and Wapping ward: Abdal Ullah and Victoria Fleur Lupton (Labour Party).

According to analysts, the Aspire Party has achieved surprising results in several wards in this election. In addition, the Labour Party, Conservative and Liberal Democrat candidates have also maintained their positions in some important seats. These newly elected councilors will serve as representatives of local government for the next four years and will be responsible for the development of the community.