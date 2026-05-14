Pubali Bank inaugurates ‘Green Lounge’ at Osmani International Airport, Sylhet

Pubali Bank has inaugurated the “Pubali Bank Green Lounge” at Osmani International Airport, Sylhet (Domestic Terminal).

The opening of the lounge is part of its “continued commitment to delivering customer-centric, modern and premium banking services”, the bank said in a press release on Thursday.

Pubali Bank Director Rumana Sharif, Director Rana Laila Hafiz and Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Ali formally inaugurated the lounge at a recent ceremony.

The event was also attended by General Manager of Pubali Bank Sylhet Principal Office Chowdhury Md Shofiul Hassan, Head of Card Business Division and Deputy General Manager NM Firoz Kamal, Regional Head of Sylhet East Region and Deputy General Manager Md Fazlul Kabir Chowdhury; Regional Head of Sylhet West Region and Deputy General Manager Md Ruhul Amin; Regional Head of Moulvibazar Region and Deputy General Manager Pradyot Kanti Das and Chief Security Officer of Osmani International Airport Niklesh Kar alongside other senior bank executives, officials, and invited guests.

“The ‘Pubali Bank Green Lounge’ has been introduced to enhance the travel experience of the Bank’s valued credit cardholders by offering a comfortable, modern and relaxing environment,” the bank said. “The lounge features world-class amenities including premium refreshments, high-speed Wi-Fi facilities and comfortable seating arrangements. Eligible credit cardholders of the Bank will enjoy complimentary access to the lounge along with one companion guest.”

Speaking at the inauguration Managing Director and CEO Ali said, “Pubali Bank remains committed to delivering world-class banking experiences to its valued customers. The inauguration of the ‘Green Lounge’ marks another significant step toward providing our esteemed credit cardholders with a more comfortable, secure and premium travel experience. We will continue to introduce innovative customer-focused services in the future as well.”