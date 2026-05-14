Zubaida Rahman inaugurates ‘Shishu Swarga Model’ programme

Prime Minister’s wife Dr Zubaida Rahman on Thursday inaugurated the “Shishu Swarga Model” programme as part of healthcare and rehabilitation activities for people with disabilities.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at Korail slum in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

Before inaugurating the programme, she visited different stalls displaying educational materials and essential items for children with special needs.

The noted cardiologist and vice-president of the Ziaur Rahman Foundation attended the programme as the chief guest.

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr MA Muhit addressed the programme as the key speaker. Among the special guests were State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam, State Minister for Planning Jonaed Abdur Rahim Saki, State Minister for Social Welfare Farzana Sharmin Putul, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Affairs Dr SM Ziauddin Hyder and Executive Director of the Ziaur Rahman Foundation Professor Dr Farhad Halim Donar.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Md Kamruzzaman Chowdhury presided over the programme, while Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services Professor Dr Prabhat Chandra Biswas attended as co-chair.

The seminar on the “Shishu Swarga Model” also featured UNICEF Acting Representative in Bangladesh Stanley Gwavuya, RAJUK Chairman Engineer Md Riazul Islam, Dhaka North City Corporation Administrator Md Shafiqul Islam Khan and the Prime Minister’s Assistant Personal Physician Dr ANM Monowarul Kadir, among others, as honoured guests.