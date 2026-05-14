SSC exams to begin on 7 January, HSC on 6 June

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon said on Thursday that the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2027 will begin on 7 January, while the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will start on 6 June.

He made the announcement at a press conference held at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.

The minister said the SSC examinations are scheduled to end on 6 February, while the HSC examinations will conclude on 13 July.

He also said work on preparing the examination routines is already underway.

Earlier, the examinations were planned to be held in December, but the authorities revised the schedule following objections from relevant stakeholders, leading to the new dates.