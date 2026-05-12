Teen killed in Sunamganj road accident

A teenager was killed after his motorcycle lost control and crashed into a roadside tree at Shantiganj upazila of Sunamganj district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nirob Mia,15, son of Tajul Islam from Islampur village. His cousin, Saiful Islam,15, sustained serious injuries in the accident.

According to police, the duo had borrowed their uncle’s motorcycle to go shopping at Pagla Bazar. On their way back, near the north side of Aktapara Bazar on the Dabar-Jagannathpur road, Nirob lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. Nirob suffered a fatal head injury and died on the spot.

Locals rescued Saiful and rushed him to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Shantiganj Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Md. Oliullah confirmed the incident, stating that while no formal complaint has been filed yet, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.