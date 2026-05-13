Court exempts Latif Siddiqui from personal appearance

A Dhaka court on Wednesday exempted former Minister Abdul Latif Siddiqui from personal appearance in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act with Shahbagh Police Station.

However, Siddiqui told the court that he had no objection to appearing in court.

The case was scheduled on Wednesday for submission of the probe report and appearance of the accused. However, the investigation officer, Sub-Inspector Toufiq Hasan of Shahbagh Police Station, failed to submit the report.

Earlier in the day, the former minister appeared before the court. After the hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Rana exempted him from personal appearance in the case following a petition filed by him months ago. The court later set 24 July for the next hearing.

However, Siddiqui told the court that he still wished to appear in person during proceedings, saying it had become a habit. “An application had been submitted six months ago seeking permission to appear through a lawyer in this case, and the order was granted today,” he told the court, adding that he would continue to come to court and appear in person.

In response, the judge said, “That is your choice. Your application has been granted.” Later, Siddiqui left the court smiling after recording his appearance.

According to the case statement, an organisation named “Moncho 71” emerged on 5 August last year and arranged a roundtable meeting on 28 August at the auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters Unity.

A total of 16 named accused and 70–80 unidentified individuals reportedly participated in the programme, where they delivered provocative speeches and engaged in anti-state activities. A case was filed with Shahbagh Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act.