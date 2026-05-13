Govt approves Tk34,494cr Padma Barrage project

The government has approved the implementation of the Padma Barrage project involving an estimated cost of Tk34,494 crore, aiming to bring major changes to agriculture and water management in the country’s south-western region.

Speaking about the project, Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee said nearly seven crore people in 24 districts are expected to benefit from the initiative.

He said the project would be implemented entirely with domestic funding and is scheduled to be completed over a seven-year period, with around Tk5,000 crore to be spent annually.

According to the minister, the project will establish connections with seven to eight rivers, helping improve water flow, irrigation and overall agricultural productivity in the south-western region.

He said the implementation of the Padma Barrage is expected to bring a significant transformation to the agriculture sector by ensuring better water conservation and distribution facilities.

The minister also said seven satellite cities are planned to be developed centring the project area, which is expected to create new economic activities and employment opportunities.

Referring to the impact of the Farakka Barrage, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee said Bangladesh has long been suffering losses due to reduced water flow caused by the barrage. However, he expressed hope that the Padma Barrage project would help offset some of those damages by improving water retention and management inside the country.

He added that the project is expected to play an important role in strengthening food security, boosting regional development and improving the livelihoods of millions of people in the south-western part of Bangladesh.