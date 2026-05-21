Shakira Wins Major Tax Case Against Spain Authorities

Shakira has won a major legal victory in her long-running dispute with Spanish tax authorities. Spain’s National High Court ruled that a 55 million euro fine imposed on the singer was illegal and ordered the money to be returned.

The court said tax authorities failed to prove that Shakira stayed in Spain for the required 183 days in 2011 to qualify as a tax resident. According to the ruling, she spent 163 days in the country that year — 20 days short of the legal threshold.

Shakira’s lawyers argued that she was on a global concert tour throughout 2011. They told the court she performed 120 concerts across 37 countries, making it impossible for her to remain in Spain for more than half the year.

Reacting to the verdict, Shakira said she had endured “public pressure, propaganda and mental stress” for eight years and claimed the ruling had “finally revealed the truth.”

Although the court ordered the return of the fine and interest, Spain’s tax agency said it would appeal to the Supreme Court. No payment will be made until a final decision is reached.

Shakira, whose primary residence is in the Bahamas, was in a long-term relationship with former Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué after the couple met in 2010. They have two children together, born in 2013 and 2015. The couple officially separated in 2022.

In a separate case, Shakira admitted in November 2023 to six charges of tax fraud linked to the years 2012–2014 under a settlement agreement. She agreed to pay a 7.3 million euro fine to avoid a prison sentence. At the time, the singer said the settlement would help protect her children and allow her to focus on her career.