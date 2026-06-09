EU Ambassador Miller meets Nahid Islam

European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller on Tuesday met with Chief Whip of the Opposition and Convener of the National Citizen Party Nahid Islam in Dhaka.

The meeting focused on a wide range of issues, including ongoing reform initiatives, the upcoming national budget, preparations for local government elections, and the role of youth and women in different sectors of society, according to an EU statement.

The European Union has been strengthening its dialogue with all stakeholders in Bangladesh’s democracy, the statement added.