Bangladesh, Netherlands discuss FTA, LDC graduation and Rohingya issue

Bangladesh and the Netherlands have discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues, including the Bangladesh-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the country’s graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category, migration cooperation and the Rohingya crisis.

The discussions took place when Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh, Joris van Bommel, paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday morning, said a press release.

Dominique Kuhling, Director for Asia and Oceania at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who is on a visit to Bangladesh from 8 to 10 June, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the state minister appreciated the Netherlands’ longstanding support for Bangladesh’s development journey, particularly in the areas of democratic transition, trade and investment, sustainability in the industrial sector, agriculture and water management.

The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on political and economic developments, migration cooperation, human capital development, women’s empowerment, semiconductor technology, education and sports, people-to-people exchanges, as well as regional and multilateral issues.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding partnership between Bangladesh and the Netherlands through sustained high-level engagement and enhanced cooperation in bilateral and multilateral forums.

The state minister thanked the Netherlands for its continued support to the Rohingya and host communities and reiterated the importance of ensuring the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya to Myanmar.

Earlier, the Dutch delegation met Dr Md Nazrul Islam, Secretary (East, West) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and exchanged views on advancing Bangladesh-Netherlands cooperation in areas of mutual interest.