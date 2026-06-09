Bangladesh shines as ‘Theme Country’ at 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming

Bangladesh is poised to take centre stage as the prestigious “Theme Country” at the 10th China-South Asia Expo and the 30th China Kunming Import and Export Fair-2026, set to begin on Wednesday at the Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kunming.

The six-day mega event is regarded as one of the most important trade gateways to Southwest China and marks a significant milestone in Bangladesh’s growing diplomatic and economic engagement with the region, read a press release.

In a remarkable display of trade and economic cooperation, Bangladesh has brought its largest-ever delegation to the expo, underscoring the strengthening bilateral relationship between Dhaka and Beijing.

A record 101 Bangladeshi institutions are participating in the exhibition, securing the highest level of visibility among all international exhibitors.

The country is represented by a 175-member delegation comprising leading entrepreneurs, exporters and trade officials.

The extensive participation has been coordinated by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) in collaboration with the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Kunming.

Among the 2,300 exhibitors from 68 countries participating in the event, Bangladesh’s designation as the “Theme Country” ensures a prominent presence and positions its pavilion as a key attraction for investors, buyers and business leaders from around the world.

The expo, running from 10 to 16 June, will serve as an important platform for diplomatic engagement and commercial cooperation.

On the opening day, Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir is scheduled to inaugurate both the Bangladesh Pavilion and the main expo as the chief guest.

The second day of the exhibition has been designated as “Bangladesh Day,” highlighting the strong and expanding partnership between Bangladesh and China.

The special programme will be attended by the governor of Yunnan Province and other distinguished international dignitaries.

During the event, EPB Vice-Chairman and CEO Mohammad Hasan Arif will deliver a keynote address aimed at attracting foreign investment and promoting Bangladesh as an emerging destination for trade and business.

His presentation will focus on the country’s evolving trade landscape, investment opportunities and competitive advantages.

The Bangladesh Pavilion has been designed to showcase the country’s progress in export diversification and value-added manufacturing.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of products, including premium textiles and ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, handicrafts, environmentally friendly jute products and high-quality leather goods.

Through its participation in the expo, Bangladesh aims to strengthen its position within regional and global supply chains while expanding access to the vast Chinese market.

Bangladeshi exporters and manufacturers are expected to engage in extensive business-to-business meetings with international buyers, distributors and wholesalers throughout the event.

Officials and business representatives expressed optimism that the expo will create new trade opportunities, facilitate long-term commercial partnerships and further enhance Bangladesh’s export performance.

They believe the platform will play a significant role in promoting diversified Bangladeshi products in China and other international markets, contributing to the country’s broader economic growth and trade expansion objectives.