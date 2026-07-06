Gold prices fall again, 22-carat now Tk225,290 per bhori

Gold prices in Bangladesh have fallen again after two consecutive hikes, with the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) reducing the price of 22-carat gold by Tk3,266 per bhori.

Under the revised rates, the price of one bhori (11.664 grams) of 22-carat gold has been fixed at Tk225,290, including VAT. The new prices came into effect from 12:15pm on Monday, according to a BAJUS statement.

The association said the latest adjustment was made following a decline in the price of pure (acid) gold in the local market.

Today’s gold price update/Gold price today in Bangladesh/Gold prices fall again:

22-carat gold: Tk225,290 per bhori

21-carat gold: Tk215,142 per bhori

18-carat gold: Tk184,758 per bhori

Traditional-method gold: Tk150,932 per bhori

BAJUS said the revised prices will remain effective at all jewellery outlets nationwide until further notice.

The latest revision comes just three days after the association increased gold prices on 3 July, when the price of 22-carat gold was raised by Tk4,374 per bhori to Tk228,556, including VAT.

At that time, the prices of other categories were set at Tk218,292 per bhori for 21-carat gold, Tk187,440 for 18-carat gold, and Tk153,148 for traditional-method gold. Those rates took effect from 10:00am on 3 July before being revised downward on Monday.