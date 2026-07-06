3 students killed in Sylhet’s Gowainghat motorcycle accident

Three school students were killed after a motorbike lost control and hit a roadside tree at Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet on Sunday.

The accident took place in Radhanagar-Baurvag tea estate road, east Jaflong union of Gowainghat.

The dead were identified as Sakib Ahmad, 16, from Nayabasti village, Rayhan Ahmed, 16, from Chailakhel and Joy, 16, from Lakherpar village. All of them were students of class eight and were classmates.

According to police and local sources, three friends were riding on a motorbike in the Jaflong tea estate area. Upon returning to Radhanagar bazaar, suddenly the bike rider lost control and hit a roadside tree.

Sakib Ahmad died on spot while Rayhan and Joy were rushed to a private hospital in Sylhet.

However, both died in the evening.

Officer in-charge (OC) of the Gowainghat Police Station said that three school students have died in an accident. Legal actions will be taken regarding this incident.