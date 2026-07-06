Saudi ambassador pays courtesy call on PM Tarek

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh, Dr. Abdullah Jafar H. Bin Abiah, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Tarek Rahman.

The meeting took place at 9:40AM on Monday (July 6) at the Cabinet Division in the Bangladesh Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Saudi Ambassador handed over a letter from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to the Prime Minister.

The two sides also discussed issues of mutual interest concerning Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman, the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs, Humayun Kabir, and the Deputy Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh, Ibrahim Abdullah, were also present at the meeting.