Speaker returns home after attending Khamenei’s funeral

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, returned home from Tehran tonight after attending the funeral of Iran’s late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Speaker arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 11:00 pm on Sunday following his participation in the state funeral ceremony held in Tehran.

Earlier, on July 2, the Speaker left Dhaka for Tehran to represent Bangladesh at the state funeral of the late Iranian leader. On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, he paid tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei at the solemn ceremony held at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla, said a press release of parliament secretariat.

During the ceremony, the Speaker offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Ayatollah Khamenei. He also met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior Iranian leaders, conveying the condolences and sympathy of the government and the people of Bangladesh to the bereaved nation.

The Speaker also highly appreciated the constructive role of Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in implementing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed recently between Iran and the United States aimed at advancing peace. He extended a formal invitation to Speaker Ghalibaf to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was born on April 19, 1939, in Mashhad, north-eastern Iran. He embraced martyrdom on February 28, 2026, at the age of 86.