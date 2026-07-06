Dhaka court reschedules ex-CJ Khairul Haque’s shown-arrest hearing

A Dhaka court on Monday deferred the hearing on a petition seeking to show former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque arrested in a fresh case over attempted murder and alleged violations of the Explosives Act linked to the July Uprising 2024.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sefatullah fixed 8 July for the hearing after the relevant case documents were not produced before the court, prosecution division Sub-Inspector Mokter Hossain said.

The petition was filed on Thursday by Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam of Banani Police Station, seeking to show the ex-CJ Khairul Haque arrested in the case.

The application was submitted on the same day that the Supreme Court’s Chamber Judge upheld a High Court order granting Khairul bail in the Khobaib murder case, which is also linked to the July Uprising 2024.

The court had initially scheduled the hearing for 6 July in the presence of the accused. However, the hearing was postponed as the necessary case records were unavailable.

According to the case statement, protesters were demonstrating in front of Setu Bhaban in Mohakhali on the afternoon of 4 August 2024 during the July movement. As they marched towards Shahbagh, they allegedly came under attack, with gunfire opened on the procession and crude bombs thrown at the demonstrators.

The incident left 25 to 30 people, including Ujjal Mia, injured. Ujjal later filed a case with Banani Police Station on charges of attempted murder and offences under the Explosives Act.

The investigation officer stated in the petition that evidence gathered during the investigation indicated Khairul’s alleged involvement in the incident.

On 23 May, Khairul was shown arrested in the Khobaib murder case filed with Jatrabari Police Station after securing bail in seven separate cases. On 30 June, the High Court granted him bail in that case.

Earlier, on 17 May, the High Court directed the authorities not to show the former chief justice arrested or harass him in any case in which he was not specifically named as an accused. The order followed a writ petition filed on 13 May, challenging the legality of repeatedly showing him arrested in multiple cases.

Previously, on 30 March, Khairul was shown arrested in two separate murder cases filed with Jatrabari and Adabor police stations after obtaining High Court bail in five other cases.

The Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested the former chief justice from his residence in Dhanmondi on 24 July 2025. He has remained in custody since then.