Prime Minister’s Gulshan residence declared Key Point Installation

The government has declared Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s official residence in Gulshan a ‘Special Class’ Key Point Installation (KPI), bringing the property and its surrounding area under the highest level of security.

According to official sources, the decision was recommended at the monthly meeting of the Key Point Installation Declaration Committee (KPIDC) on 7 June. Following government approval, a notification was issued on 15 June, while the gazette was published on Friday (3 July).

Prime Minister Rahman has been conducting official duties from his residence at House No. 196 in Gulshan. Although the state guest house Jamuna remains available for official use, he does not reside there permanently.

Sources said the property was formally transferred to former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia through mutation documents handed over by the interim government on 5 June last year. The house, built on approximately 1.5 bighas of land in Gulshan, had originally been allocated to Khaleda Zia following the assassination of President Ziaur Rahman in 1981.

After the ownership formalities were completed, the residence underwent renovation and modernisation.

Tarique Rahman moved into the house after returning to Bangladesh on 25 December last year and has continued to reside there after taking office as prime minister following his victory in the 13th parliamentary election on 12 February.

Under the new security arrangements, a dedicated security committee will be formed under the coordination of the Special Security Force (SSF). Members of the President Guard Regiment (PGR) will provide round-the-clock internal security, assisted by specially trained police personnel.

The security guidelines require the residence’s boundary wall to be at least 12 feet high, topped with an additional three-foot Y-shaped barbed-wire barrier.

Authorities will also assess potential security threats from nearby high-rise buildings, including surveillance, photography and possible attack risks, and take appropriate preventive measures. Construction of any new high-rise building within 150 to 300 metres of the designated KPI will require prior clearance from the relevant authorities.

The directives further prohibit the construction of any new building or structure within 25 metres of the installation. In addition, utility poles and trees within a five-foot perimeter that could pose security risks will be removed.

Officials said the residence had been designated a Special Class KPI to ensure the security of the prime minister and his family, as well as to safeguard sensitive state documents, information and government administrative activities.