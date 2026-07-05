NBR warns taxpayers against fraudsters

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has urged taxpayers across the country to remain vigilant against a group of fraudsters who are impersonating tax officials and attempting to extort money by falsely claiming that taxpayers’ files have been selected for audit.

In a press release issued today, the NBR said it has recently observed that fraudsters are contacting taxpayers from different mobile phone numbers, falsely informing them that their tax files have been selected for audit.

The criminals are reportedly demanding money in exchange for exempting taxpayers from audit or threatening them with legal complications if they fail to make payments.

The revenue authority clarified that no NBR official or employee communicates with taxpayers regarding tax audits through personal mobile phone numbers or any unauthorized channels. If a taxpayer’s file is selected for audit, the matter is communicated strictly through an official written notice in accordance with the law.

The NBR also reminded taxpayers that any outstanding tax liabilities or fees must be paid only to the state treasury through official government treasury challans. No tax official or any other individual is authorized to receive payments personally or through mobile financial services such as bKash, Rocket, Nagad, or via personal bank accounts.

Taxpayers have been advised not to panic if they receive suspicious phone calls, SMS messages, or emails relating to tax audits. Instead, they should immediately contact the office of the Deputy Tax Commissioner of their respective tax zone to verify the authenticity of such communications.

The NBR further requested taxpayers to promptly inform the nearest law enforcement agency if anyone posing as an NBR official demands money. Taxpayers have also been advised to preserve the fraudster’s phone number to assist law enforcement authorities in taking legal action.

Reaffirming its commitment to ensuring transparent, efficient and harassment-free taxpayer services, the National Board of Revenue urged all taxpayers not to make any financial transactions with fraudsters under any circumstances.