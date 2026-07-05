Biman resumes Manchester flights after four-month

Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Sunday resumed its direct Dhaka-Sylhet-Manchester service after a four-month suspension, restoring a key air link for thousands of Bangladeshi expatriates, particularly the Sylheti community living in northern England.

The inaugural resumed flight, BG-208, landed at Osmani International Airport from Manchester at 12:04PM.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Afroza Khanam Rita and Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs, Civil Aviation and Tourism Humaiun Kobir were present at the airport to welcome the arriving passengers.

After a scheduled stopover in Sylhet, the flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka at 1:30PM, said Biman spokesperson Bushra Islam.

The resumption was marked by a brief ceremony at Manchester Airport on Saturday, attended by Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commissioner in Manchester, Biman’s Deputy Managing Director, airline officials, the flight’s pilots and cabin crew, and a representative of Manchester Airport.

The route has been restored following a longstanding demand from Bangladeshi expatriates in the United Kingdom, particularly members of the Sylheti community.

The pledge to reinstate the service has been fulfilled within four months of the new government’s assumption of office.

Before the general election, Humaiun Kobir, accompanied by leaders of the UK BNP, met the relevant authorities on January 29 and submitted a memorandum seeking restoration of the route. At a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on February 4, he announced that the route would be reinstated if the BNP formed the government.

After assuming office, Humaiun Kobir prioritised the issue and coordinated with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and the Prime Minister’s Office to facilitate the relaunch of the service.