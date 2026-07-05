PM Tarique Rahman releases Tk10 stamp marking Rural Development Day

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday released a commemorative postage stamp marking National Rural Development Day 2026.

The day will be observed on Monday (July 6) under the theme: “Developed Villages, Prosperous Nation; Bangladesh First.”

To mark the occasion, the Prime Minister released a Tk 10 commemorative postage stamp, along with a first-day cover and a Tk 5 data card, at a ceremony held at his office at the Secretariat around 9:30am, said a release issued by his press wing.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, State Minister Mir Shahe Alam and Secretary of the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry Md Shahidul Hasan were present at the event.

Bangladesh Post issues a special commemorative postage stamp, first-day cover and data card every year to mark National Rural Development Day.

The initiative aims to recognise the contribution of rural development to the country’s economy and raise public awareness about the significance of the day.