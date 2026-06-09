‘I’m fine and resting at home’

Rumours of illness and death suddenly spread on social media about actress Tania Brishty. The matter immediately created concern among fans and well-wishers.

However, putting an end to the speculation, the actress has clarified that she is alive, stable and recovering at home under medical supervision.

Speaking to the media, Tania Brishty said, “I am fine by the grace of Almighty. I’m staying at home now. I’m completely resting.”

She added that she is undergoing regular treatment and following all medical advice. According to the actress, she has scheduled appointments with her doctors and is continuing her health check-ups as recommended.

“I have an appointment with a doctor and I have to undergo regular check-ups there. I am following the advice of doctors,” she said.

Tania also revealed that she is preparing for some important medical tests scheduled for 20 June. She further stated that another surgery may be required following the two procedures she has already undergone.

The actress first fell seriously ill in mid-February this year. Medical examinations later detected a tumour in her brain, which was surgically removed in February. Following the operation, she remained under treatment at home for an extended period.

On 9 March, Tania travelled to Chennai, India, to receive advanced medical treatment. After completing that phase of treatment, she returned to Bangladesh in the first week of April. Since then, she has been recuperating at home and continuing her recovery process in accordance with her doctors’ advice.